Call for Artists: 2021 UnderGround Holiday Market
Friday, June 4, 2021
Deadline: June 30, 2021
ShoreLake Arts is partnering with the Shoreline Farmers Market and City of Shoreline RCCS this year to bring you the 17th Annual Shoreline Holiday Crafts Market. This time as the UnderGround Holiday Market located at Shoreline City Hall!
We are seeking artists, crafters, and farmers to apply for the event by June 30, 2021.
New Location:
Now at the Shoreline City Hall covered parking garage.
COVID-19
It is our intention to run this in person this year. However, we will adhere to current state guidelines as things evolve.
How to Apply
Please fill out the application form online completely. You may include up to three images of work in all categories you wish to sell, the price range of the items, and a photo of your booth set-up if you have one.
Please include a brief description of your work and artist statement/process statement. Color copies, drawings, or whatever best represents your work may be submitted in place of photos. Your work will be judged on this information only.
Submit your application by Monday, June 30, 2021.
All items for sale must be handcrafted by the applying artist. No imported, manufactured / kit jewelry, or commercially prepared merchandise will be accepted.
Confirmation email sent to Artists: Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Cost
Contact us should you have any questions or comments. Email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
- Small booth space: 6’wide x 10’deep - $95
- Large booth space: 10’w x 10’d - $125
- Double booth space: 20’w x 10’d - $250
- Uncovered booth spaces: 10’w x 10’d - $95. Vendors must provide their own canopy. This space will be located in the uncovered area of the parking garage.
