Scene on the Sound: Vietnamese coast guard cutter

Friday, June 4, 2021

Photo by Lee Wolfe

The former U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Midgett left Puget Sound on June 1, 2021 en route to its new home as part of the Vietnamese Coast Guard.

The 378-foot ship was officially transferred to the Vietnamese Coast Guard on August 14, 2020, but, due to a ban on international travel to Vietnam because of COVID-19, the voyage was postponed.

The ship is now called the Vietnamese Coast Guard Cutter CSB 8021.


