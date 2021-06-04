Liriodendron tulipifera - the Tulip Tree

Friday, June 4, 2021

Photo by Hitomi Dames

Hitomi Dames found a tulip tree to photograph on College Way in Shoreline.

Photo by Hitomi Dames

She said that "Usually I can only take pictures like the first one. But I found some flowers low enough to take close-up pictures."

According to Seattle.gov "This magnolia relative is a fast-growing deciduous tree that has distinctively shaped leaves and subtle but lovely, pale yellow flowers in late spring to early summer. It tends to grow tall and loves full sun. The foliage turns golden yellow in fall."



