Local students earn placement on Gonzaga University Dean's List and President's List

Saturday, June 5, 2021

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2020.

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Dean's List

Shoreline WA

Beemer, Stella
Belfie, Hailey
Giles, Chloe
Haupt, Isabella
Hubbard, Hailey
Leon, Julia
McDowell, Emily
Murphy, Korrina
Nye, Annika
Olels, Ava
Rice, Sophia

Lake Forest Park WA

Caley, Drew
Doquilo, Scott
Muzzy, Jaxon
Wiper, Kate

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

President's list

Shoreline WA

Brajcich, Julia
Chen, Abigail
Ernst, Lindsey
Ernst, Preston
Foley, Tessa
Hansen, Rachel
Mertel, Bella
Reid, Eleanor
Reyes, Maxine Andrea
Wymer, Jessica

Lake Forest Park WA

Duling, Carson
Farnam, Tessa
Giroux, Rachel
Peters, Schuyler
Visser, Lillian

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.



