Local students earn placement on Gonzaga University Dean's List and President's List
Saturday, June 5, 2021
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Dean's List
Shoreline WA
Beemer, Stella
Belfie, Hailey
Giles, Chloe
Haupt, Isabella
Hubbard, Hailey
Leon, Julia
McDowell, Emily
Murphy, Korrina
Nye, Annika
Olels, Ava
Rice, Sophia
Lake Forest Park WA
Caley, Drew
Doquilo, Scott
Muzzy, Jaxon
Wiper, Kate
President's list
Shoreline WA
Brajcich, Julia
Chen, Abigail
Ernst, Lindsey
Ernst, Preston
Foley, Tessa
Hansen, Rachel
Mertel, Bella
Reid, Eleanor
Reyes, Maxine Andrea
Wymer, Jessica
Lake Forest Park WA
Duling, Carson
Farnam, Tessa
Giroux, Rachel
Peters, Schuyler
Visser, Lillian
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
0 comments:
Post a Comment