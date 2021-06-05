Local students earn placement on Gonzaga University Dean's List and President's List

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.Brajcich, JuliaChen, AbigailErnst, LindseyErnst, PrestonFoley, TessaHansen, RachelMertel, BellaReid, EleanorReyes, Maxine AndreaWymer, JessicaDuling, CarsonFarnam, TessaGiroux, RachelPeters, SchuylerVisser, LillianGonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.