Back to the Bog - goose family returns safely to Ronald Bog

The Goose family returns to the Bog

Thanks to reader Jackie Pedraza for letting us know that the goose family made it safely back across Meridian to their home in Ronald Bog after checking out the scene on the Meridian Park Elementary side of the street. ( see yesterday's article





The photos brought up memories for Patty Hale, who shared this story:





"Meridian Park Elementary has been home to many waterfowl families over the years. One year when I was teaching there, a duck built her nest in a central courtyard right outside of the kindergarten classrooms.





"What a special spring that was for those children! From nest building, egg laying and then a duckling parade with momma leading the way around the perimeter of the building and to the bog.





"The kindergarten teachers (3 classes that year) collectively must have read the book 'Make Way For Ducklings' a hundred times!"











