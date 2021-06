Photo by Janet Way

Why did the goose cross the road? Why did the goose cross the road?





Why did this entire goose family leave their home at Ronald Bog and cross busy Meridian to end up on the sidewalk in front of Meridian Park School?





Photo by Janet Way





They managed to pick a time when traffic lights stopped most traffic and other drivers stopped to let them cross (and take photos - thank you!).





We don't know if they decided to stay there or if they made the dangerous trip back to the Bog.