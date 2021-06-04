Echo Lake Elementary field construction underway

Echo Lake Elementary field construction photo by Steven H. Robinson





Echo Lake Elementary field construction began mid April 2021 with the demolition of the previous field.The field has been plagued with drainage issues which often made many parts of it unusable. The school district hired an architect and contractor to solve the drainage issues and decided to enlarge the playing area at the same time.At this point, the new stormwater detention system excavation and installation is complete.The sod has been excavated at the west end of the field. The subgrade is established and approved by the architect.The lateral drainage installation and permeable gravel base course are in progress.The whole field will be resurfaced with artificial turf with a cork infill.