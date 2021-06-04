Echo Lake Elementary field construction underway

Friday, June 4, 2021

Echo Lake Elementary field construction photo by Steven H. Robinson

Echo Lake Elementary field construction began mid April 2021 with the demolition of the previous field.

The field has been plagued with drainage issues which often made many parts of it unusable. The school district hired an architect and contractor to solve the drainage issues and decided to enlarge the playing area at the same time.

At this point, the new stormwater detention system excavation and installation is complete.

The sod has been excavated at the west end of the field. The subgrade is established and approved by the architect.

The lateral drainage installation and permeable gravel base course are in progress.

The whole field will be resurfaced with artificial turf with a cork infill.



Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  