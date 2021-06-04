Case updates June 2, 2021 - state to offer incentives for vaccinated citizens
Friday, June 4, 2021
|No line at Shoreline vaccination clinic
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article.
Case updates June 2, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,130,027 - 14,354 in one day
- Total deaths 592,776 - 437 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 403,882
- Probable (additional) cases 34,662
- Total hospitalizations 24,379
- Total deaths 5,821 - 20 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 105,405 - 113 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,193 - 20 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,595 - 5 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,988 - 25 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,394 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 416 - 1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,425 - 6 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 202 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 324 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
