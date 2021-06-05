Shoreline Police: Don't mess with Grandma

There is a special place in you know where for thieves that prey on the elderly. But in this case, the victim gave this purse snatcher a run for his money.



On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 4:06pm, deputies were dispatched to a store in the 18300 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline (Fred Meyer).





Arriving deputies were met by store security, who had detained a male.





Deputies spoke with the 93-year-old victim, who told them she was shopping when the suspect grabbed her purse from her grocery cart and took off. The 93 year old victim gave chase, yelling out that the suspect had stolen her purse.



When other shoppers heard the commotion, a group of them tackled the suspect in the parking lot.





Fortunately, no one was hurt during the scuffle. The suspect was detained, and the victim got her purse back.



A run of the suspect's name found he had a felony warrant for Robbery in the 1st degree out of King County juvenile court.



Now of adult age, the suspect was booked into the King County jail with the added charge of Theft in the Third Degree.



--King County Sheriff's Office







