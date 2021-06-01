Sno-Isle Genealogy zoom meeting Wednesday: A Strategic Approach to Irish Genealogy

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Genealogist Maurice Gleeson
The Sno-Isle Genealogy Society monthly meeting is Wednesday, June 2, 2021 on zoom. with a short meeting and announcements at 6:30pm and the program at 7pm. 

The program is a webinar on "A Strategic approach to Irish Genealogy" presented by Maurice Gleeson. This was originally presented at RootsTech and lasts about 40 min. 

Registration for this presentation http://bit.ly/SIGSJune2021 is open until 7pm Wednesday.

The research library is not open yet but messages may be left at 425-775-6267 and will be answered within a few days.





