Sno-Isle Genealogy zoom meeting Wednesday: A Strategic Approach to Irish Genealogy
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Genealogist Maurice Gleeson
The program is a webinar on "A Strategic approach to Irish Genealogy" presented by Maurice Gleeson. This was originally presented at RootsTech and lasts about 40 min.
Registration for this presentation http://bit.ly/SIGSJune2021 is open until 7pm Wednesday.
The research library is not open yet but messages may be left at 425-775-6267 and will be answered within a few days.
