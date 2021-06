The North Sound Ostomy Support Group is a volunteer-based support group dedicated to promoting quality of life for people with ostomies or continent diversions and their caregivers and families through information, support, advocacy, and collaboration.

We serve the North King, Snohomish and South Skagit counties in Washington State. Our website: NorthSoundOstomy.org We meet virtually on the third Monday of the month from 6:30 to 8:30pm.Zoom login - Meeting ID: 818 0251 7929 Password: zoomostomyIn-person meetings will resume once it is safe for all to do so. You are invited to bring your spouse, family members and friends.