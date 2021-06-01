North City Tech Meetup June 7: The Vital Role of the Oceans in Climate Change

North City Tech Meetup June 7th Presentation





The Vital Role of the Oceans in Climate Change

By Brian Saunders





Monday, June 7, 2021, 7 to 9pm

Online Zoom Meeting





Free and open to everyone





It is my hope to present these topics, which have framed my teaching over the past 25 years, in a fun, but meaningful way so that we can better appreciate the workings of our planet.

This presentation is oriented towards the general public, no technical background required, there will be plenty of time for questions if you wish to dig deeper.



Brian Saunders received his BS in Biology and MS in Marine-Estuarine Sciences at WWU. His research focused on the intertidal ecosystem and the adaptations of marine invertebrates.

He has been a college instructor since 1996, teaching Biology for majors and non-majors, Zoology, Environmental Science, Oceanography and Marine Biology. Brian, and his wife Ellyn, live in Lake Forest Park and have two children at Shorecrest High School.

RSVP not required, but appreciated, on our Meetup.com page: https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/events/277867098 ZOOM link to meeting:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86150713915?pwd=cmdZcHJLVS9CbnYvNGtRTzJjZTROUT09



Meeting ID: 861 5071 3915

Passcode: 101611



For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.



Upcoming Events:

This presentation will cover some basic Climate Change concepts, from past and present and what it all means for our future. In particularly, I would like to address the role the Oceans play in mitigating much of the causes of climate change and how scientists today are studying the Oceans intensely to find clues as to how the consequences of climate change will play out for our future.Climate Change is best understood through the lens of many disciplines. From the basics of chemistry and physics to the application of biological systems and the Gaia hypothesis, scientists can dissect the fundamental causes of the climate crisis.