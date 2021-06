North City Tech Meetup June 7: The Vital Role of the Oceans in Climate Change

North City Tech Meetup June 7th Presentation

The Vital Role of the Oceans in Climate Change

By Brian Saunders

Monday, June 7, 2021, 7 to 9pm

Online Zoom Meeting

Free and open to everyone

It is my hope to present these topics, which have framed my teaching over the past 25 years, in a fun, but meaningful way so that we can better appreciate the workings of our planet.

Host Note: I’ve seen Brian do this presentation and I can assure you that it will be both entertaining, educational and eye opening. I look forward to seeing the presentation again.

This presentation is oriented towards the general public, no technical background required, there will be plenty of time for questions if you wish to dig deeper.

Brian Saunders

Brian Saunders received his BS in Biology and MS in Marine-Estuarine Sciences at WWU. His research focused on the intertidal ecosystem and the adaptations of marine invertebrates.



He has been a college instructor since 1996, teaching Biology for majors and non-majors, Zoology, Environmental Science, Oceanography and Marine Biology. Brian, and his wife Ellyn, live in Lake Forest Park and have two children at Shorecrest High School.





Upcoming Events: