Shoreline Police: Mail thief shows his face



If the camera can see you now, it will certainly see you once you start ransacking those mailboxes. If the camera can see you now, it will certainly see you once you start ransacking those mailboxes.



On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:32am, a Shoreline apartment manager notified us of a burglary in the 17500 block of 15th Ave NE.





The manager showed the responding deputy video footage of a male in the lobby area holding a pry tool, which he likely used to enter the secured building. As you can see, the male is not wearing a mask so his face is easily seen.





The male walks around for a few minutes and THEN he pulls a hood over his head as if to conceal his identity. Too late. He uses the same pry tool to break into the building’s mail room.



The deputy believes this is the same suspect responsible for two other burglaries in the same apartment complex.



If you can identify him, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference burglary case #C21017271.









