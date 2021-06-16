Shoreline Police: Mail thief shows his face

Wednesday, June 16, 2021


If the camera can see you now, it will certainly see you once you start ransacking those mailboxes.
 
On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:32am, a Shoreline apartment manager notified us of a burglary in the 17500 block of 15th Ave NE. 

The manager showed the responding deputy video footage of a male in the lobby area holding a pry tool, which he likely used to enter the secured building. As you can see, the male is not wearing a mask so his face is easily seen.

The male walks around for a few minutes and THEN he pulls a hood over his head as if to conceal his identity. Too late. He uses the same pry tool to break into the building’s mail room.
 
The deputy believes this is the same suspect responsible for two other burglaries in the same apartment complex.

If you can identify him, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference burglary case #C21017271.



Posted by DKH at 2:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  