Case updates June 14, 2021
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Waiting 15 minutes
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Mondays - Fridays
7:30am - 6:00pm
Walk in.
Moderna and Pfizer.
Age 12 and older.
The clinic is a partnership among the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire.
Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article, beware of scammers. See article from Attorney General's office.
The lottery office phone # 360-810-2888.
United States
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
United States
- Total cases 33,303,285 - 7,856 in one day
- Total deaths 597,594 - 219 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 409,361 - 362 new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 35,794 - 71 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 24,879 - 32 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,800 - 18 new since yesterday.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 106,530 - 69 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,285 - 10 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,616 - 1 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,230 - 19 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,413 - 5 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 418 - 1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,456 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 205 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 325 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
