Book review by Aarene Storms: What If We Were by Axelle Lenoir



17-year-old buddies Marie and Natalie battle boredom by playing a game called "What if we were ___" in which one player names a topic (Vikings! Superheros! Spies! Fruit!) and they both imagine their lives as that subject.





In between sessions of the game, the friends attend classes, cope with awkward parent conversations (SO AWKWARD!) and tease each other about love interests.



This is a sweet, slice-of-life comic and a fun excuse to let imaginations run wild. No explosions, no car chases (not even imaginary car chases) but lots of relatable stuff with diverse, likeable characters.





Recommended for readers ages 14 to adult.











