In King county vaccination levels are up, and COVID-19 rates are down

Just another two weeks...

On June 15, 2021 King County achieved an important milestone as 70% of residents age 16 and older have completed their vaccine series.

That means that within two weeks, on June 29th, 70% of residents 16 and older will be protected from COVID-19 through vaccination and the King County mask directive will end.





(It takes two weeks after completing the vaccine series to be considered fully protected .)









Once the King County mask directive ends, the Washington state mask guidance will be in effect in King County. The King County mask directive currently in place strongly urges all residents, fully vaccinated or not, to wear face masks in public indoor settings.