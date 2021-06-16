Shoreline council agenda for June 21, 2021 meeting





The Agenda for the June 21, 2021 Shoreline City Council Meeting includes three study items:









The 2020 Police Service Report (PSR) is an annual police report presented by the Shoreline Police command staff to the City Council. The report contains information on crime statistics, police data and other information relevant to public safety. Chief Shawn Ledford and Captain Ryan Abbott will present the report.









The COVID-91 pandemic has seen a growth in street racing activity nationwide and within the Puget Sound area. Street racing is extremely difficult to address under current laws and even more so in the City of Shoreline where Police calls for service and limited resources cut down on available discretionary patrol time to combat the issue.





Pursuant to RCW 46.61.530, street racing amounts to reckless driving under RCW 46.61.500, however these State law provisions fail to place consequences on organizers, non-driving participants, and spectators for their actions in facilitating and encouraging the activity. Council is scheduled to discuss proposed Ordinance No. 937 which would amend the Shoreline Municipal Code to add a new chapter regarding street racing.

"Stay Out of Areas of Racing"









Mayor Hall requested the City Manager to schedule a Council discussion to direct the City Manager to establish a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for City employees. The Mayor also requested that Council discuss establishing a mandatory vaccination policy for in-person attendance at any council meeting or indoor event sponsored by the City. Currently, the City Manager does not recommend that the City Council consider adoption of any mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies.





