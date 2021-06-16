Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park honors Shorecrest Interact President
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|L-R LFP Rotary President JP Mahar; President of Shorecrest Interact Lacy George; Youth Service Chair Heidi Shepherd. Photo courtesy LFP Rotary
The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is so proud of the Shorecrest HS Interact President, Lacy George.
Lacy understands leadership and is committed to the rotary motto, SERVICE ABOVE SELF.
The club is 50 strong because of Lacy and her dedicated Shorecrest High School Interact team.
President of LFP Rotary JP Mahar and Heidi Shepherd, Youth Service Chair, recognized Lacy with a certificate of excellence and a Rotary Interact pin.
