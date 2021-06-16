Explore the Poetry of Rumi in this online class from Shoreline Community College

Explore why Rumi is considered one of the greatest “spiritual” poets of all time and the best-selling poet in America today in Rumi: Poet of the Heart, an online course offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.





Join facilitator Robert Stahl to experience the work of Rumi, a Persian “Sufi” poet working in the 13th Century, and understand why his mystical verse still resonates deeply.









His poems deal with themes such as: love, longing, friendship, joy, silence, loss, and the "unseen world." The text for this class will be Rumi: The Big Red Book by Coleman Barks.

Fee: $99
Dates: 7/7/21 - 7/28/21 (Wednesdays)
Time: 7-9 pm
Location: Online via Zoom












