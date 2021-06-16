In the Garden Now: A lovely, hardy fuchsia

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Fuchsia 'Thomasina'

'Thomasina' is a lovely hardy fuchsia with an unusual flower color combination. Outstanding coral or terracotta sepals offer wonderful contrast to the reddish corollas. 

The plant typically grows to about 2' x 3'. Expect 'Thomasina' to bloom heavily from late spring until the first frost. 

Planted in the ground it should be hardy in the Northwest and bloom again the following year. We're looking forward to a summer of color this year and in years to come!

--Plant, story, and photo by Victoria Gilleland



