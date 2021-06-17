Juneteenth traditions and the story of the African American journey
Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Experience Juneteenth through local artists
Photo courtesy KCLS
Experience Juneteenth through the lens of local artists and creatives. Learn about Juneteenth traditions and the story of the African American journey from slavery to emancipation and beyond.
Contributing artists include Courtney Clark, Kiana Davis, Abigail Ferrigno, Damien Geter, Black Stax, and Joe Williams.
Visit King County Library System calendar to register for this free event. https://1.kcls.org/3ppMnLR
