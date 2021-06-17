Juneteenth traditions and the story of the African American journey

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Experience Juneteenth through local artists



Experience Juneteenth through the lens of local artists and creatives. Learn about Juneteenth traditions and the story of the African American journey from slavery to emancipation and beyond. 

Contributing artists include Courtney Clark, Kiana Davis, Abigail Ferrigno, Damien Geter, Black Stax, and Joe Williams. 

Visit King County Library System calendar to register for this free event. https://1.kcls.org/3ppMnLR



