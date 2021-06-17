Shredding event Saturday at Shoreline Place upper lot from 10am to 2pm
Thursday, June 17, 2021
They will have a truck in the upper parking lot of Shoreline Place by the entrance that leads to Central Market, 15505 Westminster Way, Shoreline WA 98133.
- $5 for a paper grocery bag
- $10 for a medium box
- $100 for a full container
Safely dispose of your confidential documents and support the fight against cancer.
The Shoreline Farmers Market will be running at the same time, so drop off your shredding and go shopping in the same trip!
