Shoreline Police: Man spent hours breaking into Shoreline businesses



When deputies arrived, they found the business door unlocked, and it appeared as if someone had ransacked the front counter area. As they moved further in to the building, deputies located a hole in the bathroom wall. The wall is shared with an adjoining business.









The deputy checked the front door of the adjoining business and found it unlocked. That business had also been ransacked.



The owner of the first business soon arrived and said a lock box was missing from her front door. A review of security video revealed that a male suspect broke into the box and left in a white SUV just after midnight.









Two hours later, the male returned and used a key from the lockbox to open the business. The male took his time going through the cash drawer and register area.



He left but soon comes back again, now carrying a bag. Surveillance cameras capture him entering the business's bathroom, but he never comes out.





Deputies believe this is the point where he broke through the wall and entered the adjoining business.





We are looking for a white male, wearing a tan-colored hat, with a black shirt and blue jeans. His shoes are black, with a white sole.





The vehicle he was driving was possibly a white BMW X5 or X3.



If you can identify this commercial burglar or his vehicle, we'd like to talk to you. Please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21017248





--King County Sheriff's Office