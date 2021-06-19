Shoreline Community College Dental Clinic relocates to University of Washington Health Sciences Center - but low cost services are still available for local residents
Saturday, June 19, 2021
|SCC dental hygiene program now located at the UW
Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
A new option for comprehensive, affordable oral care from two well-regarded dental education providers is now available in Seattle, thanks to a partnership between Shoreline Community College’s Dental Hygiene program and the University of Washington (UW) School of Dentistry.
Patients can seamlessly access expanded oral health services at the UW School of Dentistry facility, receiving care from both dentistry and dental hygiene students, under the respective supervision of experienced UW and Shoreline Community College faculty.
The two schools have been offering low-cost services together in a teaching clinic environment since 2020, but now the Shoreline Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic will operate exclusively at the UW School of Dentistry as of June 28, 2021.
“After more than 50 years on the Shoreline campus, we are thrilled to offer our quality oral hygiene clinical services to patients at one of the top dental schools in the world, UW School of Dentistry,” said Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts.
“While our location is changing, our philosophy remains the same: to provide educational excellence to our students and compassionate care to our patients. This partnership offers both Shoreline and UW students additional opportunities to expand their skills and expertise, while providing affordable oral health care to the community,” Roberts added.
Teaching clinics typically offer a team care approach, with advanced students working closely with experienced registered and licensed faculty practitioners and offer a range of services at reduced cost. While this model of care is not new, two schools partnering to offer complementary care in the same space is unique.
The Shoreline Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic closed its doors on June 14 and will reopen at the UW Health Sciences Center in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood on June 28.
The fees for Shoreline’s dental hygiene services (including x-rays, deep cleanings, sealants, restorations) will remain the same and complement the dental services offered by the UW School of Dentistry (such as fillings, dentures, root canals, extractions).
The School of Dentistry Teaching Clinic is located in the UW Health Sciences Center at 1959 NE Pacific Street in Seattle. The Clinic is easily accessible by bus, light rail, or car and paid parking is available.
To make a dental appointment, contact the UW School of Dentistry at 206-616-6996 or visit dental.washington.edu/patient. (Existing Shoreline patients may continue to call 206-546-4711).
Learn more about Shoreline’s Dental Hygiene degree program.
0 comments:
Post a Comment