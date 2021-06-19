Process of Nature: Artmaking with Invasive Species - visit the artist at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Photo courtesy of the artist, 2021; Scotch Broom blossoms in paper making process
The City of Shoreline Public Art Program is delighted to announce the second of four artist residencies occurring at the Art Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, each two months in duration and experimenting with materials, methods, and the creative process.
For June, July, and the first week of August please visit Francesca Udeschini on Saturdays between 1 and 5pm to watch or create art-making (social distancing protocol with masks) along the themes of her residency, using invasive plants to create ink and paper.
Francesca Udeschini is a sculptor, photographer, printmaker, and scientific illustrator living in Seattle, Washington. She received a BFA in Visual Arts at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze, where she studied oil painting and fresco techniques.
After completing her BFA, she was awarded a 9-month residency in the city of Bienno, Italy. There, she was commissioned to create a permanent installation of portraits of local townspeople in the city’s Historic Mill Museum.
She also helped found the Bienno Borgo degli Artisti Artist Collective, where she worked with other artist to put on cultural events for the city.
In 2017, she received a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, during which time her work was shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.
In June 2019, she received a professional certificate in Natural Science Illustration from the University of Washington.
Her studio currently resides in north Seattle. Udeschini’s residency in Shoreline is made possible through the City’s 1% for Public Art Program and 4Culture Cultural Facilities Grant.
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Art Cottage, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
