Process of Nature: Artmaking with Invasive Species - visit the artist at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Photo courtesy of the artist, 2021; Scotch Broom blossoms in paper making process

She also helped found the Bienno Borgo degli Artisti Artist Collective, where she worked with other artist to put on cultural events for the city.In 2017, she received a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, during which time her work was shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.In June 2019, she received a professional certificate in Natural Science Illustration from the University of Washington.Her studio currently resides in north Seattle. Udeschini’s residency in Shoreline is made possible through the City’s 1% for Public Art Program and 4Culture Cultural Facilities Grant.Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Art Cottage, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177