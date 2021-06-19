Shoreline Police: car prowls at Shoreline Stadium June 14

Car prowl #2. Photo taken by witness.







On Monday, June 14, 2021, a deputy was dispatched to Shoreline Stadium in the 18600 block of 5th Ave NE, next to the Shoreline Center.



The car prowl victim told deputies she arrived at 5:30pm to walk the track. When she returned to her car 45 minutes later, she found her car window smashed.



In addition to an $1150 loss in personal property, the suspect took her identification and credit cards, which resulted in unauthorized charges at a Bellevue grocery store. Deputies took a report from the victim and gave her a case number.



The following day, we were contacted by a witness to another car prowl in the same parking lot. This time two people broke into a red SUV. The witness stated that around 5:40pm that same day, he and his wife were at the stadium, and when they saw this happening, they took photos, which they shared with us.





One of the suspects (shown above) is described as a thin male, approximately 6’2 in height, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. At this time, there is no description of the other suspect.





Suspects' vehicle





The associated suspect vehicle is described as a gold Ford Fusion, with no license plates (pictured here).





If you have any information on the suspects or these cases, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference cases #C21018502 and #C21018516.











In the time it took for a victim in Shoreline to realize her credit cards had been stolen, the suspect had already used it at a Bellevue grocery store. All of it took place in the span of just 45 minutes.