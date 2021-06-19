No big celebration for Lake Forest Park's 60th birthday - but just wait until 2036

Saturday, June 19, 2021


City of Lake Forest Park Turns 60 on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Thanks to the pandemic, there is no fanfare planned for the 60th anniversary of the incorporation of Lake Forest Park on June 20, 2021. 

Nevertheless, lots of information about the City and its history is available on the LFP website. Check out the History Pages for historical facts and lots of interesting old photos commemorating the City’s history.

Join us in 2036 for the 75th anniversary celebration, when the time capsule from the 50th anniversary event in 2011 will be unveiled!



Posted by DKH at 2:11 AM
