NUHSA: join the community conversation around the Best Starts for Kids renewal

NUHSA is partnering with Best Starts for Kids (BSK) for a virtual community conversation around BSK Renewal Implementation.





Building on conversations that took place last fall, BSK leadership will share the renewal implementation plan, answer questions and ask, “Did we get it right?"



Join us for this conversation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9-10:30am.





Register here



The King County Council voted unanimously to send the BSK levy to voters, who will ultimately decide on renewing the levy for another six years. It will appear on the August 3, 2021 primary ballot.



BSK has been developed and driven by families, community members and community organizations, which has meant more support for youth, security for families, and stronger communities. The King County Council voted unanimously to send the BSK levy to voters, who will ultimately decide on renewing the levy for another six years. It will appear on the August 3, 2021 primary ballot.BSK has been developed and driven by families, community members and community organizations, which has meant more support for youth, security for families, and stronger communities.





With a levy renewal, we hope more North King County organizations will apply for funding that will help build capacity and provide more services for North King County residents.







