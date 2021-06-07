Free books for the community Wednesdays at Brookside Elementary in Lake Forest Park
Monday, June 7, 2021
There are books for every age group, every reading level, both fiction and non-fiction.
The books are on tables in the covered area on the south side of campus on Wednesdays from 10:00am - 6:00pm. Take as many as you want!
📖📙📘🎒📖
Park in the front lot off 37th Ave NE or in the back lot off 35th Ave NE and walk on to campus. Brookside Elementary is located at: 17447 37th Ave NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
Watch for pedestrians and be aware that the speed limit around Brookside is very strictly enforced.
0 comments:
Post a Comment