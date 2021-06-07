NEMco volunteers in statewide emergency communications exercise

Photo courtesy NEMco









NEMCo RACES established contact with numerous other jurisdictions around the state and passed simulated emergency messaging as part of the drill.





NEMCo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members also participated by attempting to contact each other from home using only family band radios.





The exercise participants accomplished a long list of goals and again demonstrated the value of Volunteer Emergency Workers in our community.







On Saturday May 29, 2021 NEMCo Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) volunteers opened the communication rooms at Northshore Fire Station 51 and the City of Lake Forest Park City Hall to participate in a statewide emergency communications exercise.