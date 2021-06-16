Jobs: City of Shoreline Finance Manager

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

City of Shoreline
Finance Manager
CLOSING DATE: 07/20/21

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

The City of Shoreline is recruiting for a Finance Manager to oversee the Financial Operations Division of the Administrative Services Department. The Finance Manager is responsible for managing all general accounting and finance operations for all City Funds. The Finance Manager reports to the Administrative Services Director and is a member of the Department’s Leadership Team. 

The Finance Manager works closely with the other ASD Division Managers (Budget and Tax, Information Technology, and Parks, Fleet and Facilities) as well as partnering with our operating Departments to ensure smooth function of the City’s financial processes. The Finance Operations division includes 7 professional and para-professional staff members that report directly to the Finance Manager.

DEFINITION

To direct, manage, supervise and coordinate the finance operations of the Finance Operations Division within the Administrative Services Department. Functions include the professional accounting, financial record keeping, payroll, benefits, accounts receivable and payable, billing, cash management, debt management, investment management, and procurement. 

Serve as Business Owner for the City's enterprise financial systems and oversee the implementation of proper internal controls and application of best practices for the City's financial operations.

CLICK HERE TO REVIEW JOB ANNOUNCEMENT AND APPLY



Posted by DKH at 12:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  