Jobs: City of Shoreline Finance Manager

City of Shoreline





The Finance Manager works closely with the other ASD Division Managers (Budget and Tax, Information Technology, and Parks, Fleet and Facilities) as well as partnering with our operating Departments to ensure smooth function of the City’s financial processes. The Finance Operations division includes 7 professional and para-professional staff members that report directly to the Finance Manager.



DEFINITION



To direct, manage, supervise and coordinate the finance operations of the Finance Operations Division within the Administrative Services Department. Functions include the professional accounting, financial record keeping, payroll, benefits, accounts receivable and payable, billing, cash management, debt management, investment management, and procurement.









CLICK HERE TO REVIEW JOB ANNOUNCEMENT AND APPLY







Serve as Business Owner for the City's enterprise financial systems and oversee the implementation of proper internal controls and application of best practices for the City's financial operations.

CLOSING DATE: 07/20/21GENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The City of Shoreline is recruiting for a Finance Manager to oversee the Financial Operations Division of the Administrative Services Department. The Finance Manager is responsible for managing all general accounting and finance operations for all City Funds. The Finance Manager reports to the Administrative Services Director and is a member of the Department’s Leadership Team.