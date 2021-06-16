Nominations open for BECU People Helping People awards

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

It’s that time of year again: BECU, Washington’s largest credit union, is currently accepting nominations for our 2021 People Helping People Awards! 

This annual, member-driven program recognizes both BECU members and local nonprofits that are dedicated to serving their communities, from ending hunger and pushing for social equity and justice, to transforming lives through mentorship, education, the arts or more. 

Interested nonprofits are encouraged to share this opportunity with their network so that a BECU member may nominate them for this awards program

Other facts include:
  • Each winner will receive up to $50,000 in grant funds and a glide path grant of $2,500 for the two years following their initial award. In total, the People Helping People Awards program will distribute over $500,000 this year.
  • New for 2021: Through our Black Community Development Project (BCDP), a five-year, $5 million commitment to Black communities and racial equity, we’re giving up to $150,000 in additional funding to support small, Black-led nonprofits nominated by BECU members. (Glide path funding does not apply to BCDP grant recipients)
  • Since 2013, BECU has donated more than $2.5 million to local charities through the People Helping People Awards program.

For nonprofits interested in learning more about the nomination process, key submission dates and award amounts, please visit www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/people-helping-people

Note that BECU member nominations are open Monday, June 14 – Friday, July 2, 2021.



