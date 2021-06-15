Kenmore police looking for two package thieves - one with an obnoxiously loud vehicle

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Earlier this month, this male stole two packages from a Kenmore resident along NE 155th St (as if his vehicle's obnoxiously loud muffler wasn't enough). 

Recognize him or his vehicle? Message or call us- 206-296-3311.

Package thief II


Yet another package thief caught on camera in the city of Kenmore, a contract partner of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 4, 2021 at 10:03am, our communications center received a call from the victim who lives in the 17400 block of 84th Ave NE.

Once a deputy arrived, the victim explained he received a notification, around 7am, that a package he was expecting had arrived at his home. When he went to retrieve it around 10am, the package wasn't there. 

The victim reviewed his doorbell camera footage and saw the suspect, pictured here, approach his front door. He then bends to pick the package up and walks away, leaving in a silver-over-black-colored SUV.
The suspect appears to be a white male wearing a gray camo hooded jacket and shorts.

If you can identify the package thief, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21017274.



Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  