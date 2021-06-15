Kenmore police looking for two package thieves - one with an obnoxiously loud vehicle

Recognize him or his vehicle? Message or call us- 206-296-3311.



Yet another package thief caught on camera in the city of Kenmore, a contract partner of the King County Sheriff’s Office.





On June 4, 2021 at 10:03am, our communications center received a call from the victim who lives in the 17400 block of 84th Ave NE.





Once a deputy arrived, the victim explained he received a notification, around 7am, that a package he was expecting had arrived at his home. When he went to retrieve it around 10am, the package wasn't there.





The victim reviewed his doorbell camera footage and saw the suspect, pictured here, approach his front door. He then bends to pick the package up and walks away, leaving in a silver-over-black-colored SUV.

The suspect appears to be a white male wearing a gray camo hooded jacket and shorts.





If you can identify the package thief, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21017274.