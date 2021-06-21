Horizon View reservoir construction progress

Seattle Public Utilities reservoir in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Brian Lee

The Lake Forest Park Reservoir is located in Horizon View Park in the City of Lake Forest Park and is part of Seattle Public Utilities' regional drinking water system.

The reservoir has a floating cover that was installed in 2001 and designed to last about 20 years.Due to increased maintenance and repair work needed to keep the aging cover operational, SPU has decided to replace it with a new floating cover.Construction to replace the floating cover will involve:The Lake Forest Park Reservoir is located north of NE 195th St between 45th Ave NE and 47th Ave NE in the City of Lake Forest Park (project area map). The project will primarily be contained to SPU's property with minimal impacts to nearby residents.SPU Contractor Crews began construction on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project on May 17, 2021 and it is expected to take about 5-7 months to complete.