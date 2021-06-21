Sound Transit project work on 195th pedestrian bridge
Monday, June 21, 2021
|New section of sidewalk on the east side of the 195th pedestrian bridge
Photo by Carl Dinse
Sound Transit recently reopened the NE 195th pedestrian bridge over I-5 after a month, after completing sidewalk and asphalt paving on the east side of the bridge.
|NE 195th on the east side of I-5, leading to the pedestrian bridge
Photo by Carl Dinse
During the work that was no access to pedestrians or bicyclists for this popular east - west access over I-5.
There was some inconvenience to neighbors on the east section of NE 195th as driveways were briefly blocked during mill and overlay work.
|Looking north from the 195th pedestrian bridge
Photo by Carl Dinse
The bridge may need to be closed again for future work but there are no scheduled closures.
