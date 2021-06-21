Sound Transit project work on 195th pedestrian bridge

Monday, June 21, 2021

New section of sidewalk on the east side of the 195th pedestrian bridge
Photo by Carl Dinse

Sound Transit recently reopened the NE 195th pedestrian bridge over I-5 after a month, after completing sidewalk and asphalt paving on the east side of the bridge.

NE 195th on the east side of I-5, leading to the pedestrian bridge
Photo by Carl Dinse

During the work that was no access to pedestrians or bicyclists for this popular east - west access over I-5.

There was some inconvenience to neighbors on the east section of NE 195th as driveways were briefly blocked during mill and overlay work.

Looking north from the 195th pedestrian bridge
Photo by Carl Dinse

The bridge may need to be closed again for future work but there are no scheduled closures.



