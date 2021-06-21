In the Garden Now: Voodoo Lily

Monday, June 21, 2021

Voodoo Lily
Story and photo 
by Victoria Gilleland

Voodoo Lily is one of the more unusual plants in our garden. 

Ours are planted near the street so many passersby stop to ask about the unusual flowers. 

The flower is made up of a spathe and a spadex and is similar in structure to a calla lily. 

The spadex is over 20 inches long in this case. The flower could easily be mistaken for a big purple leaf.

The scent is anything but sweet. On a warm day the aroma is much like that of a rotting carcass. 

Not wonderful perhaps from a human perspective but just right for attracting flies and other carrion type pollinators to this plant. 

Flowers typically last for about a week so the scent is not a problem for long.

If you look closely at my photo you’ll see a fly perched on the right side of this flower. Looks to me like he’s getting ready to do his pollinator job!

Enjoy Mother Nature’s diverse offerings in the garden.

(Dracunculus vulgaris)



