Third Place Commons now hiring: Music and Events Coordinator
Monday, June 21, 2021
Third Place Commons is seeking a smart, capable team player to help schedule and host hundreds of free events each year in the Commons and at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market as the new Music and Events Coordinator.
This role will be a great fit for someone with event and/or performing arts experience who is highly organized, detail-oriented, and a great communicator. Sense of humor a must!
The flexibility of this part-time position makes it ideal for pairing with other home or work commitments. Position requires some regular weekend and/or evening hours to work events, with the balance of time for administrative work in the office on a mutually agreeable, but highly flexible schedule.
See the Music and Events Coordinator position description for full position details and information about how to apply.
Position will remain open until filled, however priority consideration will be given to applications received by Sunday, July 11th.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
