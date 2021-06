The UW Med North King County (fire department) vaccination clinic is located at the Shoreline Center, north entrance,











Case updates June 6, 2021



United States

Total cases 33,193,680 - 10,150 in one day

Total deaths 594,802 - 225 in one day

Washington state Total confirmed cases 405,920

Probable (additional) cases 34,969

Total hospitalizations 24,535 - 70 since yesterday

Total deaths 5,856 - 20 new since yesterday

King county

Total confirmed cases 105,802 - 78 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 6,231 - 3 new since yesterday

Total deaths 1,602 - 0 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 25,086 - 11 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 1,403 - 1 new since yesterday

Total deaths 419 - 0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 2,434 - 0 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 202 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 323 - 0 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article

Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or