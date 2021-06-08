Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Celebrates Juneteenth and Pride

George Washington, founder of

Celebrate Pride all month long!



The Garden will “rock” our own rainbow flag in celebration of June LGBT+ Pride month. A colorful river of painted rocks will flow through the upper garden, arranged in the colors of the LGBT+ flag.





Join in creating this river! Paint a rock with your own design or message of love and bring it to the Garden any weekend in June. All month, watch the river grow!



Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. (History.com)









The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to observe Juneteenth with celebrating the lives and accomplishments of a few of our nation’s many Black botanists, landscape architects, gardeners, and farmers in our community. Starting June 19, 2021 this series of short essays will be on display in the lower Garden through summer 2021.