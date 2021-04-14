Scene on the Sound: Tide's out and so are the mountains

A bright, sunny day and a very low tide brought out a few beachcombers. Seeing this, it seems amazing that aircraft carriers and submarines routinely sail these waters - not to mention the occasional oil rig.





However, no one did anything proactive to keep the air clear and as the years have gone by, our air has become more and more polluted (aka haze).





Unless you were here then, you have no idea how truly stunning the mountains are when you can actually see them.









Photo by Lee Lageschulte

All the peaks have names, but The Brothers is the only one I can identify.

--Diane Hettrick





And California has some of the clearest air in the nation.

When I first moved to Seattle - lo, these many years ago - the air here was still clear and leaders were very snotty about how much better we were than polluted California.