Scene on the Sound: Tide's out and so are the mountains

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

A bright, sunny day and a very low tide brought out a few beachcombers. Seeing this, it seems amazing that aircraft carriers and submarines routinely sail these waters - not to mention the occasional oil rig.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Most of the haze was gone from the air today, making for gorgeous views of the Olympics. 

When I first moved to Seattle - lo, these many years ago - the air here was still clear and leaders were very snotty about how much better we were than polluted California.

However, no one did anything proactive to keep the air clear and as the years have gone by, our air has become more and more polluted (aka haze).

Unless you were here then, you have no idea how truly stunning the mountains are when you can actually see them.

And California has some of the clearest air in the nation.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

All the peaks have names, but The Brothers is the only one I can identify. 

--Diane Hettrick



