Third Place Commons explores superheroes and the Power of Representation on Wed, Feb 24
Friday, February 5, 2021
Representation matters. When we see ourselves reflected in stories and media, we see our possibilities. From Wonder Woman to Black Panther, comics (and their current counterpart, superhero movies) have played no small role in creating powerful visions of our potential.
On Wednesday, February 24th at 7pm, Third Place Commons invites you to explore the impact and significance of these potent images and stories in “Comic Book Reality: Superheroes an the Power of Representation.”
Since their debut in the 1930s, comic books have been a regular part of our pop-culture landscape. While often dismissed as escapist entertainment, these pulp treasures also provide a fascinating lens through which to view our nation’s past, present, and potential future.
In this interactive presentation, journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl explores how everything from social movements to business concerns to changing demographics have shaped the reality seen in the pages of comics. Drawing from comics including Black Panther, Wonder Woman, Captain America, and others, Wahl shows how four-color heroes aren’t merely confined to paper — they shape the world we live in.
This program is appropriate for adults and teens and is the latest in the Third Place Commons TPC At Home series of virtual events.
REGISTER HERE for Comic Book Reality: Superheroes and the Power of Representation.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space.
To learn more, or to make a gift to support the Commons and the market, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
