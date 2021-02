Photo by Lee Wolfe

Just a reminder that the sun still shines even if we don't always see it.



We may live in a mostly grey world but we're not under three feet of snow like the rest of the U.S. But then I'm not a fan of snow and cold. I'm happy for it to stay in the mountains for the skiers and snowboarders.





--DKH