Tech Tutor

Tuesdays, 10am-12pm

Wednesdays, 3-5pm

Thursdays, 10am-12pm

Friday, 3-5pm









Get help with your software and technology questions from a Tech Tutor!Make a 30-minute appointment to meet online or by phone to get one-on-one help with your questions.To make an appointment, click here: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/techtutors?u=78311 Appointments are available on these days: