State voting district maps: Find out why they matter



Every 10 years, the Washington State Redistricting Commission creates a new map of our legislative and congressional districts using the most recent census data.





District lines must be adjusted to accommodate new population numbers and provide for fair and effective representation. This process offers residents and community organizations the opportunity to recommend changes to existing voting-district maps.





The first event is an online training. We will share basic information about the process and its importance. Our featured speaker is Alison McCaffree, Redistricting Chair for the League of Women Voters of Washington.





We are hosting two sessions:



Redistricting 101 - Thursday, February 18 at



Each one-hour session will help participants learn:

About voting-district maps in Washington State

How these maps affect our voting power

How to provide individual input to the Redistricting Commission in 2021

Spread the word. This is a once-in-10-year opportunity to get involved in a critical statewide process. We welcome residents from any and all Washington counties.

District lines drawn in 2021 will determine how strong a voice each voter has in coming elections for the next 10 years.

This event is part of the Speak Up School series of trainings.

Look for additional training this Spring:

How to write and deliver powerful personal testimony

How and when to testify to the Redistricting Commission For more information, please email

For more information, please email lwvsccommunications@gmail.com or visit https://lwvsnoho.org or phone Karen Crowley at 425-387-5249.





The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is planning a series of events designed to involve residents and organizations in this important work.