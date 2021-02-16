The Honey Bear is open in Lake Forest Park Town Center
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
|The Honey Bear in LFP Town Center
Photo by Steven H. Robinson, pre-pandemic
The Honey Bear Bakery is open for business on the upper level of Lake Forest Park Town Center. A few feet away, the new Dumpling Generation restaurant opened just before the pandemic and they are also available for take out.
Downstairs, Great Harvest Bread is still baking. They have an entrance directly to the outside near the main doors to the mall.
Honey Bear 206-366-3330.
Dumpling Generation 206-420-1661
Great Harvest Bread 206-365-4778
Limited menus. Covid protocols apply. Good food!
