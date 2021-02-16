The Honey Bear is open in Lake Forest Park Town Center

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

 

The Honey Bear in LFP Town Center
Photo by Steven H. Robinson, pre-pandemic

The Honey Bear Bakery is open for business on the upper level of Lake Forest Park Town Center. A few feet away, the new Dumpling Generation restaurant opened just before the pandemic and they are also available for take out.

Downstairs, Great Harvest Bread is still baking. They have an entrance directly to the outside near the main doors to the mall.

Honey Bear 206-366-3330. 
Dumpling Generation 206-420-1661
Great Harvest Bread 206-365-4778

Limited menus. Covid protocols apply. Good food!



Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  