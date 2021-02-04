Susan Chang will not run for reelection to Shoreline council; Eben Pobee to run for her seat

Susan Chang At the meeting of the 32nd Legislative District Democrats on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Susan Chang announced that she would not be running for reelection to her seat on the Shoreline City Council. At the meeting of the 32nd Legislative District Democrats on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Susan Chang announced that she would not be running for reelection to her seat on the Shoreline City Council.



“Both my kids are in high school and my son is a senior. I love being on the city council but it’s a lot of work and I want to devote this time to my kids without being torn or feeling guilty.



"It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Shoreline."





At the same meeting Eben Pobee announced that he would be running for Position 5 on the City Council, the seat currently held by Chang.





The election is in November and her term runs through the end of the year.





"I'll be fully present for the remainder of my term," Chang said.





Eben Pobee has three children and wants to help create an environment that is safe for his and other children to grow up in. He is excited at the possibility of continuing the work the Susan Chang has done on the council.



Eben is current a Trustee at Shoreline Community College and was recently appointed to the Independent Investigation Team Roster for Shoreline to review police deadly force incidents.



Readers will know him as the President and Artistic Director of JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy.





Before the pandemic JHP staged an annual cultural heritage festival with troupes performing music and dance from around the world.









