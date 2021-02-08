Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool virtual open house March 6

Monday, February 8, 2021


Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, March 6th at 10am

Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool offers a unique and exciting educational experience for your family.

Parents benefit from an excellent education curriculum, and support from other caring peers. Children enjoy a wide variety of social interactions and creative experiences by “learning through play.” 

We pivoted to an all-outdoor preschool curriculum, divided into small groups within classes to reduce risk, and added virtual meet-ups to maximize play during the pandemic. 

Skills developed at Shorenorth Co-op Preschool will last a lifetime!

PLEASE JOIN US AT OUR VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MARCH 6TH at 10am

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet some of our members, talk with our wonderful teachers and see what our collaborative community is all about! 

To join the Zoom call, contact us at shorenorth.registrar@gmail.com



