Shoreline parents to choose between hybrid learning and remote learning

Superintendent Rebecca Miner said, in part, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to SEA and their members for their collaboration on this important agreement. We are committed to continuing to work alongside them and our other employee groups in implementing hybrid learning with the health and safety of our students, staff and families at the forefront of all we do.



I know that for some families it will be a difficult decision in choosing which learning model is best for their child. Please know that no matter which you choose, your child is going to have a high-quality learning experience with teachers and staff who care about them and give their all every day to support their growth and success.





Shoreline Schools will begin to offer hybrid learning on February 22 for preschool and special education - the groups most negatively impacted by remote learning.Hybrid learning will begin March 8 for the K-12 general population students.Parents can choose to keep their students in remote learning.The District sent emails to parents with information about the options and registration information and deadlines for most students.Hybrid learning for K-5 students means in person class four days a week, either in a morning or an afternoon session with remote learning the rest of the school day.