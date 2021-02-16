Recology schedule change week of Feb 15

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Updated Collection Services Week of 2/15

Recology King County Customers: Due to inclement weather, today’s collection service was cancelled (2/15).

Shoreline customers will have service delayed by one day for the remainder of the week (i.e. Monday customers collected on Tuesday, normal Tuesday customers collected on Wednesday, etc. Friday customers will receive collection on Saturday).

Please place your carts at the curb by 7am and leave out through 6pm.



Posted by DKH at 4:40 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  