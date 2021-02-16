Recology schedule change week of Feb 15

Updated Collection Services Week of 2/15

Recology King County Customers: Due to inclement weather, today’s collection service was cancelled (2/15).



Shoreline customers will have service delayed by one day for the remainder of the week (i.e. Monday customers collected on Tuesday, normal Tuesday customers collected on Wednesday, etc. Friday customers will receive collection on Saturday).



Please place your carts at the curb by 7am and leave out through 6pm.













