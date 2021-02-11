Peter “PJ” Koshi named Aegis Living Care Director of the Year

PJ, center, with team members Mohamed and Adriana

Photo courtesy Aegis

At a young age, Peter "PJ" Koshi learned the value of hard work and goal setting. Having grown up in Shoreline blocks from Aegis Living Callahan House, P.J. applied for a job when he was only 16. He took the job during his summer break from Ingraham High School and discovered a career: to care for some of our most vulnerable community members.





This year during Aegis Living’s annual leadership conference EPIC (Empowering People, Inspiring Consciousness), P.J. achieved his goal, being named Aegis Living Care Director of the Year.





He stood out as the top Care Director across all Aegis Living’s 32 communities.



During a year with countless challenges and hardships, P.J. rose to the occasion and his leadership shined even brighter. One colleague noted, “P.J. and his team remained calm and committed and tirelessly worked to care for their community. This calm perseverance reflects P.J.’s leadership.”





PJ is an avid bass fisherman P.J. maintains a modest demeanor and his deep beliefs in the value of hard work, dedication, and only controlling the things he can control.









“The people we take care of are the generation that laid the foundation for my parents, me, and my future children,” said P.J. “At Aegis Living, we are entrusted with these important lives and it is an honor every day to become their family. This is more important now than ever.”

When not spending time with his team and residents at Aegis Living, P.J. can be found bass fishing throughout Washington state or spending time with his lovely and supportive wife Holly. He has recently been named Assistant General Manager at Aegis Living Callahan House, 15100 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. While he aspires to be general manager at Aegis Living in the future, he acknowledges that he has much to learn and he's up for the challenge.







P.J.’s compassion, dedication and leadership have guided him through 15 years with the company, where he has gone from a dishwasher to Life Enrichment Assistant to Life Enrichment Director. He was named Care Director in 2018 and set his goal “to be the best care director in the company.”